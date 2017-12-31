Before I spam you with new film photos from the fall semester and California, here are some from Canada with Lisa. *

One last photo from my recent visit at Niagara Falls. It’s a place I enjoyed visiting, I went under the Falls, spent time with the butterflies and visited the indoor flower garden while of course walking along the seawall of the falls! I’m always looking for something different to capture and this is the one shot I preferred The 3 elements of Ice Water and the Sun completed the composition. Hope you like it. * @niagaraparks #niagarafallspark #explorecanada #discoveron

Fire and ice

Las he visto en persona. My god. Todo era nieve, todos los árboles congelados... Pero el agua seguía con su camino, impasible * Ha sido un espectáculo para la vista! Esta zona en general me ha flipado... Y como siempre, ha venido la inspiración *

Сводка.нет - Новости Украины и Мира