Ниагарский водопад частично замерз из-за аномальных холодов
31.12.2017 16:16
На Ниагарском водопаде из-за холода водяная пыль превращается в лед в воздухе и оседает на камни, перила и все вокруг. Водяная пыль превращается в лед в воздухе и оседает на камни Фото: therealleechu / instagram В США от штата Орегон до штатов Мэн и Вирджиния наблюдается рекордно низкая температура, которая в пятницу упала до рекордного минимума. В Массачусетсе было зафиксировано -13 градусов Цельсия, что побило рекорд 1903 года.Комплекс водопадов на реке Ниагаре, отделяющий американский штат Нью-Йорк от канадской провинции Онтарио, из-за холодов покрывается коркой льда.Как пишет The Buffalo News, сам водопад не замерз, однако поднимающаяся водяная пыль превращается в лед в воздухе и оседает на камни, перила и все вокруг.В соцсетях публикуют многочисленные фотографии "замерзшего" водопада.

Before I spam you with new film photos from the fall semester and California, here are some from Canada with Lisa.

Публикация от MGH (@madelinehowever) Дек 30, 2017 at 5:35 PST

One last photo from my recent visit at Niagara Falls. It's a place I enjoyed visiting, I went under the Falls, spent time with the butterflies and visited the indoor flower garden while of course walking along the seawall of the falls! I'm always looking for something different to capture and this is the one shot I preferred The 3 elements of Ice Water and the Sun completed the composition.

Публикация от Roland Bast * (@rolandbast) Дек 30, 2017 at 7:06 PST

Fire and ice

Публикация от Kael Rebick (@punkodelish) Дек 27, 2017 at 6:04 PST

Las he visto en persona. My god. Todo era nieve, todos los árboles congelados... Pero el agua seguía con su camino, impasible

Публикация от Josu Diamond (@josudiamond) Дек 28, 2017 at 11:57 PST

