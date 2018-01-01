|"Они держали наших лидеров за дураков". Трамп назвал глупостью финансовую помощь США Пакистану
|01.01.2018 18:10
|
The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1 січня 2018 р.
В августе 2017 года Трамп подписал документ о новой стра
