"Они держали наших лидеров за дураков". Трамп назвал глупостью финансовую помощь США Пакистану
01.01.2018 18:10
Пакистан, формально являясь партнером США, оказывает поддержку афганским террористам, заявил американский президент Дональд Трамп. Этот материал можно прочитать и на украинском языке Очередной твит Трампа был посвящен Пакистану Фото: EPA "Соединенные Штаты по глупости передали Пакистану более $33 млрд финансовой помощи за последние 15 лет. Взамен они не дали нам ничего, кроме лжи и обмана, они держат наших лидеров за дураков. Они обеспечивают безопасность террористов, за которыми мы охотимся в Афганистане, и почти нам не помогают", – посетовал глава Белого дома.Трамп добавил, что "более этого не будет".

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1 січня 2018 р.
В августе 2017 года Трамп подписал документ о новой стра

