Погода, Новости, загрузка...
Линкявичюс возмутился очередями на пункте пропуска в Станице Луганской
23.06.2018 18:32
Министр иностранных дел Литвы Линас Линкявичюс, который вчера приехал на линию разграничения на Донбассе, назвал очереди на пунктах пропуска негуманными и неприемлемыми. 22 июня глава литовского МИД приехал на Донбасс Фото: ЕРА "На контрольно-пропускном пункте "Станица Луганская" на линии соприкосновения. Едином действующем в области – в нарушение Минских соглашений. Люди выстаивают четырехчасовые очереди в жару – это негуманно и неприемлемо", – отметил Линкявичюс.

At the contact line check point in Stanytsa Luhanska. The only one operational in the region in violation of #MinskAgreements. People waiting in line more than 4 h in heat - inhuman and unacceptable pic.twitter.com/xyhTL92Z7I

— Linas Linkevicius (@LinkeviciusL) 23 червня 2018 р.
Он поблагодарил власти области и Службу безопасности Украины за "исключительный профессионализм" в ходе его визита."У нас есть свежие впечатления и свежие факты из первых уст о реальной ситуации на месте. Литва поддерживает своих близких союзников", – написал Линкявичюс.

Big gratitude to #Luhansk Administration and #Ukraine's security services for their exceptional professionalism during our visit to Luhansk region. We’ve got fresh impressions and first hand facts about real situation on the ground. #Lithuania stands together with close allies. pic.twitter.com/9D8EKKdEX5

— Linas Linkevicius (@LinkeviciusL) 23 червня 2018 р.
22 июня глава литовского МИД приехал на Донбасс.

Сводка.нет - Новости Украины и Мира
 Поделитесь статьей с друзьями
 

Добавить комментарий

Защитный код
Обновить