|Линкявичюс возмутился очередями на пункте пропуска в Станице Луганской
|23.06.2018 18:32
|
At the contact line check point in Stanytsa Luhanska. The only one operational in the region in violation of #MinskAgreements. People waiting in line more than 4 h in heat - inhuman and unacceptable pic.twitter.com/xyhTL92Z7I— Linas Linkevicius (@LinkeviciusL) 23 червня 2018 р.
Он поблагодарил власти области и Службу безопасности Украины за "исключительный профессионализм" в ходе его визита."У нас есть свежие впечатления и свежие факты из первых уст о реальной ситуации на месте. Литва поддерживает своих близких союзников", – написал Линкявичюс.
Big gratitude to #Luhansk Administration and #Ukraine's security services for their exceptional professionalism during our visit to Luhansk region. We’ve got fresh impressions and first hand facts about real situation on the ground. #Lithuania stands together with close allies. pic.twitter.com/9D8EKKdEX5— Linas Linkevicius (@LinkeviciusL) 23 червня 2018 р.
22 июня глава литовского МИД приехал на Донбасс.
Поделитесь статьей с друзьями