At the contact line check point in Stanytsa Luhanska. The only one operational in the region in violation of #MinskAgreements. People waiting in line more than 4 h in heat - inhuman and unacceptable pic.twitter.com/xyhTL92Z7I

Big gratitude to #Luhansk Administration and #Ukraine's security services for their exceptional professionalism during our visit to Luhansk region. We’ve got fresh impressions and first hand facts about real situation on the ground. #Lithuania stands together with close allies. pic.twitter.com/9D8EKKdEX5

