In response to the 3 rockets fired at southern Israeli communities throughout yesterday from Gaza, IAF fighter jets targeted a significant terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip

The IDF will continue to use all means to thwart attempts to attack the citizens of Israel. The IDF will not allow any breach of Israeli sovereignty or any hostile attempts by terror organizations such as Hamas and remains prepared for a wide variety of scenarios

Сводка.нет - Новости Украины и Мира