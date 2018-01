.@NYCSchools will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, January 4th, due to the snowstorm.

We are expecting a snowstorm to start tonight that continues through tomorrow night. The heaviest snowfall will be tomorrow morning, right around the morning rush hour. We're expecting 4-6 inches, but it could be as much as 9-12 inches. pic.twitter.com/atfQjV3Njv

These are tough conditions to move around in, so if you don't need to be on the road tomorrow, you shouldn't. We'll also see extremely cold temperatures, getting down as low as -20 on Friday evening. Everyone needs to take this weather very seriously.

