#Pride beyond the parade. @themarcjacobs representing Blue, makeup by Global Artistry Ambassador @sarahtannomakeup using #Highliner Gel Eye Crayon in Top Seacret and Blue Me Away. * * In the spirit of being #GratefulNotHateful, #MarcJacobsBeauty is donating to LGBTQ+ charities around the world, including @sageusa, @lerefugenational, @ackermaninstitute and more. #Pride2018 * ‍ *

“I feel #Pride, or proud, every day of the year.” @themarcjacobs representing Blue, makeup by Global Artistry Ambassador @sarahtannomakeup using #Highliner Gel Eye Crayon in Top Seacret and Blue Me Away. * * In the spirit of being #GratefulNotHateful, #MarcJacobsBeauty is donating on behalf of Marc to @sageusa. #Pride2018 * ‍ * * * by @b_dacey with original * by @realmadwreck

Сводка.нет - Новости Украины и Мира