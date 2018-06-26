|Марк Джейкобс с макияжем на лице снялся в рекламе своего бренда
|26.06.2018 16:53
|
#Pride beyond the parade. @themarcjacobs representing Blue, makeup by Global Artistry Ambassador @sarahtannomakeup using #Highliner Gel Eye Crayon in Top Seacret and Blue Me Away. * * In the spirit of being #GratefulNotHateful, #MarcJacobsBeauty is donating to LGBTQ+ charities around the world, including @sageusa, @lerefugenational, @ackermaninstitute and more. #Pride2018 * *Публикация от Marc Jacobs Beauty (@marcbeauty) 21 Июн 2018 в 12:57 PDT
“I feel #Pride, or proud, every day of the year.” @themarcjacobs representing Blue, makeup by Global Artistry Ambassador @sarahtannomakeup using #Highliner Gel Eye Crayon in Top Seacret and Blue Me Away. * * In the spirit of being #GratefulNotHateful, #MarcJacobsBeauty is donating on behalf of Marc to @sageusa. #Pride2018 * * * * by @b_dacey with original * by @realmadwreckПубликация от Marc Jacobs Beauty (@marcbeauty) 21 Июн 2018 в 7:07 PDT
Марк Джейкобс — открытый гомосексуал, он выступает за права геев. Джейкобс жил в браке с Лоренцо Мартоне. В 2010году пара рассталась.