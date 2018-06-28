|В редакции американской газеты произошла стрельба, СМИ сообщают о четырех погибших
|28.06.2018 23:02
Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad.— Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) 28 июня 2018 г.
Девис отметил, что сам он спрятался под столом."Нет ничего страшнее, чем слышать, сидя под столом, как в людей стреляют, и затем преступник перезаряжает оружие", – сказано в его твите.
There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload— Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) 28 июня 2018 г.
Полиция подтвердила факт стрельбы, проинформировав, что здание эвакуировали. О задержании стрелка правоохранители еще не сообщали.
#update confirming active shooter at 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis. Building evacuated. Officers continuing to search building. Relocation point is inside Lord and Taylor in the mall.— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) 28 июня 2018 г.
По данным CBS News, жертвами стрельбы стал четыре человека.
