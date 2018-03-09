Актриса Холли Берри продемонстрировала свою любимую асану йоги. Этот материал можно прочитать и на украинском языке Холли Берри: Растяжка в моей фитнес-программе помогает мышцам оставаться надолго гибкими, улучшает мою мобильность и диапазон движения Фото: halleberry / Instagram Снимок она опубликовала в Instagram."Растяжка в моей фитнес-программе помогает мышцам оставаться надолго гибкими, улучшает мою мобильность и диапазон движения и, самое главное, помогает мне избежать травм. Это одна из моих любимых поз йоги – стойка на плечах, которая растягивает мой позвоночник и ноги. Я чувствую себя на два дюйма выше после этой растяжки!" – написала она. This #FitnessFriday is dedicated to the importance of stretching! After I work out, it’s important for me to stretch and lengthen. Fitness is not just about running, lifting and punching. For me, being athletic and super fit is also about being still, stretching and breathing. Including stretching in my fitness program helps my muscles stay long, limber, improves my mobility and range of motion and, most importantly, helps me avoid injuries. This is one of my favorite #yoga poses, the shoulder stand, that stretches my lower spine and legs. I feel 2 inches taller after this stretch! Some people use yoga poses to manage stress, increase circulation, for medication, recovery, better sleep, and mobility just to name a few. Check out my Fitness IG Story to see a stretch I like for hip mobility that lengthens my sides and for today's #keto meal. Today I challenge you to share your best yoga pose. If you don't have one, I encourage you to search for one, post about it, tag #FitnessFridayHB and tell me how it makes you feel. * Публикация от Halle Berry (@halleberry) Мар 2, 2018 в 1:45 PST 15 августа 2017 года Холли Берри исполнился 51 год.Она стала первой темнокожей актрисой в истории кинематографа, получившей премию "Оскар" за исполнение главной роли. Статуэткой отметили роль Берри в ленте "Бал монстров".Также она обладательница премий "Золотой глобус" и "Эмми". Сводка.нет - Новости Украины и Мира



