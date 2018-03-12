Австралийская актриса Клэр Холт, снимавшаяся в сериалах "Дневники вампира" и "Н₂O: Просто добавь воды", заявила, что выкидыш – это то же самое, что смерть любимого человека. Холт: Я никогда в жизни не чувствовала себя настолько разбитой Фото: claireholt / Instagram Об этом она рассказала в Instagram."Я сделала это фото 10 дней назад в ожидании операции, после того, как у моего малыша перестало биться сердце. Я отправила снимок своему жениху, который ждал за дверью, чтобы показать, что я в порядке. Но это не так. Я никогда в жизни не чувствовала себя настолько разбитой. Я долго спорила сама с собой, стоит ли рассказывать об этом, и мне все еще страшно делать публичной свою личную борьбу, но я все равно делаю это, потому что это важно", – написала актриса.Холт отметила, что долгое время не могла найти никого, кто пережил подобную трагедию."Мне разбивает сердце то, что мы считаем, будто выкидыш – это нечто, о чем не следует рассказывать. Почему это отличается от смерти любимого человека?" – отметила она. I took this photo 10 days ago, as I waited for surgery after my sweet little baby lost its heartbeat. I sent it to my fiancé in the waiting room to show him that I was ok. I wasn’t. I’ve never felt more broken in my life. I debated sharing this so soon and I’m still frightened about making such a private struggle public, but I’m doing it anyway because it's important. After my D & C, I spent hours on the internet searching for women who had been through it. I was desperate to find someone, anyone, who could relate to what I was feeling. Someone to tell me that the depression and hopelessness were normal. That it wasn’t my fault. That I wasn’t broken forever. I found a community of women who shared my exact experience. Who were open and vulnerable about miscarriage, something that isn’t often or openly discussed. It breaks my heart to think that losing a baby feels like something we have to keep to ourselves. Why is it any different than the death of a loved one? How is it any less meaningful? Here is what I have learned as I begin to crawl out of the dark hole: support is everything. I could not have survived this without the unconditional love of my partner. Despite his pain, he was my rock and my safety net. I will never know how to thank him. I also found that opening up to people is crucial. As soon as I told my story, almost everyone I spoke to told me theirs - their own, their wife’s, their sister’s. So many people go through it and understand the breadth of pain, yet so few people talk about it. Finally, I want to share a blog post that resonated with every part of me. You can find the link in my bio, @leandramcohen of @manrepeller articulates the emotional rollercoaster with an eloquence that I could never possess. To anyone out there who has been through a miscarriage, I understand you. I share every bit of your pain and you are not alone. Please be kind to yourself and I hope that you will be comfortable sharing your story too. Публикация от Claire Holt (@claireholt) Мар 4, 2018 в 3:52 PST Клэр Холт 3 декабря 2017 года объявила о помолвке с агентом по недвижимости Эндрю Джоблоном.Актриса также снималась в фильмах "Дрянные девчонки – 2", "Синяя бездна" и сериалах "Милые обманщицы", "Первородные" и "Водолей". Сводка.нет - Новости Украины и Мира



