|Беременная Хлои Кардашян устроила вечеринку бэби-шауэр
|14.03.2018 09:19
*Публикация от Khloé (@khloekardashian) Мар 11, 2018 в 6:49 PDT
* Where do I even begin?!?! How do I even begin to give thanks and praise to ALL of the people who took part in helping create the most incredible baby shower? @jeffleatham and his ENTIRE team and @mindyweiss and her ENTIRE team, THANK YOU for creating the most magical memories I get to keep for the rest of my life!!! WOW, is truly all I can say! They say “love is in the details”, I couldn’t agree more! Look at all the LOVE! From my mommy’s hand written Baby Thompson sign to each and every flower placed. Love was involved! I wish I could post every single picture! I’m still dreaming *Публикация от Khloé (@khloekardashian) Мар 11, 2018 в 3:57 PDT
* Magical moments with the most magical women! I’ll forever be in love with YOU! *Публикация от Khloé (@khloekardashian) Мар 11, 2018 в 11:31 PDT
Had the most unbelievable baby shower - we felt so much love! #ad So grateful to be surrounded by a beautiful support system. And special thank you to @Amazon for helping me bring it all together! More pictures to come! * #AllOnAmazon #AmazonBabyRegistryПубликация от Khloé (@khloekardashian) Мар 10, 2018 в 7:09 PST
Хлои Кардашян сообщила о беременности 21 декабря 2017 года.Для 26-летнего возлюбленного Хлои Кардашян, баскетболиста Тристана Томпсона, этот ребенок станет вторым. У него есть годовалый сын от предыдущих отношений.