Американская певица Кэти Перри настояла на поцелуе с 19-летним парнем. | Перри вдруг поцеловала парня Скриншот: American Idol / YouTube Об этом пишет Independent.Перри обвинили в харрасменте после того как Холмс заявил, что еще никогда в жизни не целовался и почувствовал себя неловко.Певица повала парня подойти к ней, узнав, что у него никогда не біло отношений с девушкой. Сначала она сказала поцеловать ее в щеку, а затем вдруг поцеловала участника проекта в губы.Видео выступления участника обнародовали на канале шоу "Американский идол" в YouTube.ВИДЕО Видео: American Idol / YouTube Позже Холмс опубликовал в Instagram пост, в котором отметил, что его слова восприняли неправильно."Я хотел бы прояснить некоторые вещи для всех, кто смущен, обеспокоен или злится. Я вообще не жалуюсь на поцелуй от Кэти Перри. Я чувствовал себя неуютно в том смысле, что я никогда не целовался раньше, и не ожидал, что мне придется это делать сейчас", – заявил он. Hi everyone, I would like to clear a few things up for anyone who is confused, concerned, or angry. I am not complaining about the kiss from Katy Perry at all, doing a few news reports and being interviewed by many different reporters has caused some major questions. The way certain articles are worded is not done by me, and my true intentions are not accurately represented in every article you read about the situation. I am not complaining about the kiss, I am very honored and thankful to have been apart of American Idol. The main purpose for the show is to find stars and new music artist. I do wish I would have performed better in the moment. I should have picked another song to sing and calmed myself down regardless of the kiss. I should have been able to perform under pressure. I do not think I was sexually harassed by Katy Perry and I am thankful for the judges comments and critiques. I was uncomfortable in a sense of how I have never been kissed before and was not expecting it. My main goal is to reach people through the universal love of music and not cause strife or anger against anyone or about any situation! Please take into consideration that I don’t believe my views have been appropriately communicated through the media! Thank you to everyone who has followed me in this journey and I hope I answered a few questions. . . . . #americanidol #katyperry #music Публикация от Ben Issac Glaze (@benjaminglaze) 14 Мар 2018 в 2:32 PDT Перри родилась 25 октября 1984 года. Успех пришел к ней в 24 года. В апреле 2007 года певица подписала договор со звукозаписывающей компанией Capitol Records. А широко известна стала после выхода сингла I Kissed a Girl и альбома One of the Boys в 2008 году. Сводка.нет - Новости Украины и Мира



