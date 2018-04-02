|Маск пошутил о банкротстве Tesla
|02.04.2018 02:55
|
Tesla Goes BankruptPalo Alto, California, April 1, 2018 -- Despite intense efforts to raise money, including a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs, we are sad to report that Tesla has gone completely and totally bankrupt. So bankrupt, you can't believe it.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 1 апреля 2018 г.
Маск также написал, что сам он "был найден лежащим без сознания возле Tesla Model 3".
Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks. This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what's the point?Happy New Month! pic.twitter.com/YcouvFz6Y1— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 1 апреля 2018 г.
1 апреля – день дурака.
