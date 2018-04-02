Погода, Новости, загрузка...
Маск пошутил о банкротстве Tesla
02.04.2018 02:55
Основатель Tesla Илон Маск написал, что компания обанкротилась, несмотря на попытки заработать на продаже пасхальных яиц. Маск: Найден лежащим без сознания возле Tesla Model 3 Фото: Elon Musk / Twitter "Несмотря на интенсивные усилия заработать деньги, в том числе на продаже пасхальных яиц, мы можем с грустью сообщить, что Tesla признана полным банкротом. Настолько банкротом, что вы даже не можете себе представить", – написал он.

Tesla Goes BankruptPalo Alto, California, April 1, 2018 -- Despite intense efforts to raise money, including a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs, we are sad to report that Tesla has gone completely and totally bankrupt. So bankrupt, you can't believe it.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 1 апреля 2018 г.
Маск также написал, что сам он "был найден лежащим без сознания возле Tesla Model 3".

Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks. This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what's the point?Happy New Month! pic.twitter.com/YcouvFz6Y1

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 1 апреля 2018 г.
1 апреля – день дурака.

Сводка.нет - Новости Украины и Мира
 Поделитесь статьей с друзьями
 

Добавить комментарий

Защитный код
Обновить