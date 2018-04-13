Погода, Новости, загрузка...
Джиджи Хадид с собакой позировала для Harper"s Bazaar
13.04.2018 07:51
Американская модель Джиджи Хадид снялась для издания Harper's Bazaar. Джиджи Хадид позировала с собакой Фото: gigihadid / Instagram  Снимки фотосета опубликовали на странице журнала в Instagram.

Our May 2018 beauty issue is here— with supermodel @gigihadid and an equally statuesque companion! Tap the link in our bio to see which Hollywood A-lister interviewed our cover star. Photography by @marianovivanco Styling by @joannahillman Makeup by @erinparsonsmakeup Hair by @joeygeorge Hadid wears @chanelofficial

Публикация от Harper's BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) 11 Апр 2018 в 5:00 PDT

Must love dogs—and @gigihadid! @blakelively interviews our cover girl in the May 2018 issue. Tap the link in our bio to read now. Photography by @marianovivanco Styling by @joannahillman Hadid wears @ralphlauren @tomford @donni

Публикация от Harper's BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) 11 Апр 2018 в 5:28 PDT
Автор фотосета – Мариано Виванко.Джиджи Хадид родилась 23 апреля 1995 года в Лос-Анджелесе. Она является лицом нескольких линий Tom Ford и моделью Victoria’s Secret. Ее сестра Белла Хадид – также модель

