Our May 2018 beauty issue is here— with supermodel @gigihadid and an equally statuesque companion! Tap the link in our bio to see which Hollywood A-lister interviewed our cover star. Photography by @marianovivanco Styling by @joannahillman Makeup by @erinparsonsmakeup Hair by @joeygeorge Hadid wears @chanelofficial

Must love dogs—and @gigihadid! @blakelively interviews our cover girl in the May 2018 issue. Tap the link in our bio to read now. Photography by @marianovivanco Styling by @joannahillman Hadid wears @ralphlauren @tomford @donni

Сводка.нет - Новости Украины и Мира