Rumors of #coup in #SaudiArabia spreading as sporadic gunfire has reportedly been heard near Royal Palace in #Riyadh. Some sources say the Saudi King and the #Prince have left the Palace, moved to a military base.https://t.co/RjSA1flCK3 pic.twitter.com/SEFpCJE1ah

#BreakingNews #SA H/T @SalvinYula :#BREAKING NEWS: Very Tense Situation Explosions and heavy gunfire currently ongoing near the Royal Palace in #Riyadh, #SaudiArabia. The King has been evacuated#Saudi #Yemen #UnitedStates #Trump #Syria #IRAQ #Kuwait #SAA pic.twitter.com/SJU3nsPA71 https://t.co/wdEweEol6Q

