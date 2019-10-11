Автобіографія Ріанни, над якою вона працювала п'ять років, надійшла вже у продаж. В книзі більше тисячі ілюстрацій, і багато фотографій зірки будуть опубліковані вперше!
До речі, деякі знімки вже опублікували в Мережі. Дивимося і оформляємо замовлення.
Over 5 years in the making... happy to finally share this collection of incredible memories. Thank you to all of the photographers and artists that contributed and to @phaidonsnaps for working with me to publish my first piece of art in a new industry! Make sure you pre-order the book now on therihannabook.com 📚💗 #theRIHANNAbook