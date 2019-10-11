Погода, Новости, загрузка...
Дуже круті фотографії з автобіографії Ріанни
11.10.2019 06:03
Автобіографія Ріанни, над якою вона працювала п'ять років, надійшла вже у продаж. В книзі більше тисячі ілюстрацій, і багато фотографій зірки будуть опубліковані вперше!

До речі, деякі знімки вже опублікували в Мережі. Дивимося і оформляємо замовлення.

Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

‪Over 5 years in the making... happy to finally share this collection of incredible memories. Thank you to all of the photographers and artists that contributed and to @phaidonsnaps for working with me to publish my first piece of art in a new industry! Make sure you pre-order the book now on therihannabook.com 📚💗 #theRIHANNAbook‬

Допис, поширений badgalriri (@badgalriri)



2242_5eb1124bdf77110c828f1ff378f8068b_ce_2333x1555x0x0_cropped_740x3_fittedblur_xppkir.jpg (20.81 Kb)

4300_5eb1124bdf77110c828f1ff378f8068b_ce_2333x1555x0x0_cropped_740x3_fittedblur_xppk.jpg (28.73 Kb)

89_99d_depositphotos_1566393_s_2019.jpg (27.26 Kb)

ЧИТАЙТЕ ТАКОЖ:
 Поделитесь статьей с друзьями
 