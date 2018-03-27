|
Зваблива Холлі Беррі зайнялася йогою топлес (ФОТО)
|
27.03.2018 00:02
|
Важко повірити, втім, голлівудській актрисі Холлі Беррі нещодавно
виповнився 51 рік, а своєю розкішною фігурою та фізичною формою
зірка може дати фору багатьом молодшим актрисам.
Зірка останнім часом пристрастилася до йоги, тож днями
продемонструвала неймовірну асану, яку виконала топлес у чорних
бікіні.
"Пишаюсь тим, що можу поділити з вами новою асаною. Завдяки вам я
отримала натхнення та кинула собі виклик. А тепер закликаю вас:
спробуйте нові пози в йозі та поділіться ними зі мною", -
прокоментувала фото Холлі.
It’s #FitnessFriday
AGAIN! Today I’m proud to share my new #yoga pose. Thanks to all of
you, I got super inspired and challenged myself to a head stand! I
continue to challenge each of you to try new poses as well and
share them with me by tagging #FitnessFridayHB. Today, let’s talk
not just about yoga poses, but also about the meditative aspects of
yoga. Many argue that some of the happiest people are those who
spend time each day meditating. I can tell you that I’ve felt
happier and more like my best self since I started. I’ve learned
that meditation helps to balance your left brain and right brain,
and as a result I feel more creative, I can absorb information
faster and I experience better emotional health. #Meditation also
helps me stay in touch with my “little me”, that little girl who
keeps me curious and open to the newness of each day and every new
experience that comes my way. Meditation keeps me connected to God,
Mother Earth, a higher power or whatever you prefer, and reminds me
that while we are all on a solo journey, we are never alone! So
today, if you don’t already, try to find 20 minutes to meditate or
pray. If you can make this ritual a part of your dailies, watch how
your life will transform! Also today on my IG Stories and fitness
highlight, I’m sharing my keto lunch. Enjoy