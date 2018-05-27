Вратарь "Ливерпуля" Лорис Кариус заявил, что игроки его команды ощущали, что могут обыграть "Реал". Вчера 23.59 | комментариев: Кариус: Я знаю, что все испортил двумя ошибками и подвел вас Фото: EPA "На самом деле я до сих пор не спал. Сцены все еще повторяются снова и снова. Я вечно прошу прощения у своих товарищей по команде, у болельщиков и только персонала. Я знаю, что все испортил двумя ошибками и подвел вас. Как я уже сказал, я хотел бы вернуться назад, но это невозможно. А еще хуже, что мы ощущали, что можем обыграть "Реал", мы долго с ними боролись. Спасибо нашим невероятным болельщикам, которые приехали в Киев и поддерживали меня даже после игры. Я не воспринимаю это как должное – в этот раз я снова убедился, какая мы все-таки огромная семья. Спасибо вам, мы вернемся более сильными", – написал футболист в Instagram. Haven’t really slept until now... the scenes are still running through my head again and again... I'm infinitely sorry to my teammates, for you fans, and for all the staff. I know that I messed it up with the two mistakes and let you all down. As I said I'd just like to turn back the time but that's not possible. It's even worse as we all felt that we could have beaten Real Madrid and we were in the game for a long time. Thank you to our unbelievable fans who came to Kiev and held my back, even after the game. I don't take that for granted and once again it showed me what a big family we are. Thank you and we will come back stronger. Допис, поширений LORIS KARIUS (@lorisk21) 27 Тра 2018 р. о 7:55 PDT Киев впервые в истории принял финальный матч Лиги чемпионов. Он прошел 26 мая на НСК "Олимпийский". В финале "Реал" обыграл "Ливерпуль" со счетом 3:1. Сводка.нет - Новости Украины и Мира



