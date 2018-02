BREAKING: An individual driving a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier near the White House at 17th & E.

UPDATE: The female driver of the vehicle was immediately apprehended by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers.

UPDATE: No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident involving a vehicle hitting a barrier near the White House.

UPDATE: No shots were fired during the vehicle incident near the White House.

