Its troubling to hear the Russian president giving new life to old anti-Semitic stereotypes that have plagued his country for centuries. His comment sounds like it was ripped from the pages of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion. My full statement: https://t.co/GswCPY8KyQ

President Putin suggesting that Russian Federation minorities, be they Ukrainian, Tatar, or Jewish, were behind U.S. election meddling is eerily reminiscent of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion. He should clarify his comments at the earliest opportunity. https://t.co/NsG1qFSlWq

