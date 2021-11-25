Погода, Новости, загрузка...
Россия заявила о наступлении Украины на Донбассе
25.11.2021 14:05

В Кремле считают, что украинские власти нагнетают напряженность в Донбассе.

В России недовольны использованием Украиной вооружения, которое поступает из стран НАТО
/* * * CONFIGURATION VARIABLES: EDIT BEFORE PASTING INTO YOUR WEBPAGE * * */ var disqus_shortname = 'vlasti'; // required: replace example with your forum shortname vlasti /* * * DON'T EDIT BELOW THIS LINE * * */ (function() )(); blog comments powered by Disqus (function() )(); var MarketGidDate = new Date(); document.write(''); (function() )(); var el = document.getElementById('NM670'); if (el && el.getAttribute('atr670', 3)) var el = document.getElementById('CNM749'); if (el && el.getAttribute('atr749', 3)) (function() )();
Новости | NetGameSlots.com
(function() )(); var el = document.getElementById('8cf6a7b2c154719800e1b55c59541f62'); if (el) } Последнее Популярное Комментируемое Первая в истории Швеции женщина-премьер подала в отставку через несколько часов после назначения 13:50  Мир

Россия заявила о наступлении Украины на Донбассе 13:36  Мир

Угостил сладостями: на Житомирщине ученик отравил 11 одноклассников бытовой химией 13:20  Украина

Львовская область отказалась выходить из «красной» зоны карантина: названы причины 13:13  Украина

Под Киевом мужчина изнасиловал 8-летнюю девочку на глазах ее 5-летнего брата 12:38  Украина

Зеленский анонсировал создание государственной авиакомпании ЮНА 12:18  Украина

Россия заявила о наступлении Украины на Донбассе

влажность:

давление:

ветер:

Погода на 10 дней от sinoptik.ua
  • if (window.self === window.top)

  • Лучшее из сети

    (function() )(), idn = (function() return idn; })(); var container = document.createElement('div'); container.id = idn; container.innerHTML = 'загрузка...'; tag.parentNode.insertBefore(container, tag); var script = document.createElement('script'); script.setAttribute('class', 's21542'); script.setAttribute('data-idn', idn); script.src = '//js-goods.redtram.com/0/21/ticker_21542.js'; script.type = 'text/javascript'; script.charset = 'utf-8'; tag.parentNode.insertBefore(script, tag); })();

    • Copyright 2002 - 2021, «ВЛАСТИ.НЕТ»

  • О проекте
  • Реклама
  • Написать нам письмо
  • RSS материалы

    • Союз Независимых Журналистов

    Гл.редактор - Денис Савенков

    Украина

  • Политика
  • Экономика
  • Общество
  • Происшествия
  • Наука и Техника
  • Религия
  • Спорт
  • Донбасс

    • Мир

  • Политика
  • Экономика
  • Общество
  • Происшествия
  • Наука и Техника
  • Религия
  • Спорт
  • Донбасс

    • Архив новостей

  • Ноябрь 2021
  • Октябрь 2021
  • Сентябрь 2021
  • Август 2021
  • Июль 2021
  • Июнь 2021
  • Май 2021
    • $(document).ready(function()); /* */ soundManager.useFlashBlock = true; // optional - if used, required flashblock.css soundManager.url = 'http://vlasti.net/ext/plugins/compact-wp-audio-player/swf/soundmanager2.swf'; function play_mp3(flg, ids, mp3url, volume, loops) soundManager.createSound(); if (flg == 'play') else } }); } else if (flg == 'stop') } function show_hide(flag, ids) else if (flag == 'stop') } function loopSound(soundID) }); }, 1); } function stop_all_tracks() if (inputs[i].id.indexOf("btnstop_") == 0) } } /* */ window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag() gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'UA-193652876-1'); (function() )(); var MarketGidDate = new Date(); document.write(''); (function() )(); var el = document.getElementById('NM670'); if (el && el.getAttribute('atr670', 3)) var el = document.getElementById('CNM749'); if (el && el.getAttribute('atr749', 3)) (function() )();
    Новости | NetGameSlots.com
    (function() )(); var el = document.getElementById('8cf6a7b2c154719800e1b55c59541f62'); if (el) }

    Сводка.нет - Новости Украины и Мира



     Поделитесь статьей с друзьями
     

    Добавить комментарий